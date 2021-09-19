E-passport and E-visa Market 2019-2024 Latest Trend, Size, Share, Application & Industry Growth Analysis Research Report

The report by Analytical Research Cognizance “E-passport and E-visa Market” is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, including different countries in each region. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport s data page: the holder s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport includes two fingerprints as well.

An electronic visa (E-visa) is one of visa types issued to foreigners by Immigration Department via electronic system. E-visa, also known as e-visa, refers to the “electronic” of traditional paper visas. All information on passport holders’ visas is stored electronically in the visa issuing authority’s system. After successful of e-visa processing, the visa can be printed and used.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-passport and E-visa market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. According to this study, over the next five years the E-passport and E-visa market will register a 8.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12600 million by 2024, from US$ 7880 million in 2019.

The market for the E-passport and E-visa consumption divided into six geographic regions. The Europe to lead the global market for E-passport and E-visa during the forecast period. This region accounts for a market share of nearly 32.78 % by 2025 and is closely followed by the USA and China.

Asia Pacific (APAC) has always been a lucrative region. The E-passport and E-visa market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan India and Southeast Asia are the key countries in the E-passport and E-visa in APAC. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, E-passport and E-visa industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of E-passport and E-visa have brought a lot of opportunities, due to the rapid development of the tourism industry.

Of the major players of the E-passport and E-visa market, Gemalto maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Gemalto accounted for 30.97 % of the Global E-passport and E-visa sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 17.45 %, 12.79 % including Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing and India Security Press.

This study considers the E-passport and E-visa value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Key Vendors in E-passport and E-visa:

Gemalto

Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

India Security Press

Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

Bundesdruckerei

Japan National Printing Bureau

Goznak

Casa da Moeda do Brasil

Canadian Bank Note

Royal Mint of Spain

Polish Security Printing Works

Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

Segmentation by product type:

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

Segmentation by application:

Adult

Child

Key Regions:

Americas,United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

