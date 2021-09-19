Extrusion Coating Market 2019 Scenario, Growth rate, Market Segmentation, and Industrial Opportunities to 2027

The “Global Extrusion Coating Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global Extrusion Coating market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Extrusion Coating market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The extrusion coating is the process of coating molten web of synthetic resin onto a substrate. The synthetic resin may be polyethylene, ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others. The substrate material used commonly is paperboard, polymer films, and metal foils. Extrusion coatings come with several benefits in terms of visual appearance and consumer handling.

Top key players:

Akzo Nobel N.V., Borealis AG, Celanese Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Davis-Standard, LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Hans Lautrup Chemicals A/S, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Qenos, SABIC

The reports cover key developments in the Extrusion Coating market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Based on Material:

Polyethylene

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)

Ethylene butyl acrylate (EBA)

Polypropylene

polyethylene terephthalate

Based on Substrate:

Paperboard & cardboard

Polymer films

Metal foils

Based on Application:

Liquid packaging

Flexible packaging

Medical packaging

Personal care & cosmetic packaging

Photographic film

Industrial packaging & wrapping

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Extrusion Coating market based on type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Extrusion Coating market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Extrusion Coating market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Extrusion Coating market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key Extrusion Coating companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

