Global Antimony Ore Market Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, Segmentation, Production Values, Supply-Demand, Brand Shares and Forecast 2019-2025

The natural sulfide of antimony was known and used in Biblical times as medicine and as a cosmetic. Antimony in its elemental form is a silvery white, brittle crystalline solid that exhibits poor electrical and heat conductivity properties. Commercial forms of antimony are generally ingots, broken pieces, granules, and cast cake. Other forms are powder, shot, and single crystals. Estimates of the abundance of antimony in the Earth’s crust range from 0.2 to 0.5 parts per million. Antimony is chalcophile, occurring with sulfur and the heavy metals, lead, copper, and silver. Over a hundred minerals of antimony are found in nature. Stibnite (Sb2S3) is the predominant ore mineral of antimony. The most important use of antimony metal is as a hardener in lead for storage batteries. The metal also finds applications in solders and other alloys. Antimony trioxide is the most important of the antimony compounds and is primarily used in flame-retardant formulations. These flame-retardant applications include such markets as children’s clothing, toys, and aircraft and automobile seat covers.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hunan Gold Group

Hsikwang Shan Twinking Star

Dongfeng

Hechi Nanfang Non-ferrous Metals Group

GeoProMining

China-Tin Group

Anhua Huayu Antimony Industry

Huachang Group

Mandalay Resources

Yongcheng Antimony Industry

Geodex Minerals

Stibium Resources

Muli Antimony Industry

Kazzinc

United States Antimony

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stibnite

Senarmontite

Other

Segment by Application

Battery Material

Fire Retardant

Chemicals

Ceramics & Glass

Other

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Antimony Ore Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Antimony Ore Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Antimony Ore Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Antimony Ore Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Antimony Ore Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Antimony Ore Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antimony Ore Business

Chapter Eight: Antimony Ore Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Antimony Ore Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

