Global E-Sports Market Status, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application and Forecast to 2025

E-sports (also known as electronic sports, esports, eSports) are a form of competition using video games.

The MOBA segment dominated the e-sports market and is expected to continue its dominance over the next four years. The availability of different elements of MOBA games such as collecting items, acquiring goods, leveling up, and fighting accompanied by computer-generated units drives the segment’s growth in this global market.

The Americas are the leading region and will also be the fastest-growing region for e-sports during the forecast period followed by APAC and EMEA. The US is the leading country for e-sports market.

In 2018, the global E-Sports market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global E-Sports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Sports development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Activision Blizzard

Epic Games

Nintendo

Riot Games

Valve Corporation

Wargaming.Net

EA Sports

Hi-Rez Studios

Microsoft Studios

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

First-Person Shooter (FPS)

Real-Time Strategy (RTS)

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Professional

Amateur

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-Sports Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

1.4.3 First-Person Shooter (FPS)

1.4.4 Real-Time Strategy (RTS)

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-Sports Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Professional

1.5.3 Amateur

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 E-Sports Market Size

2.2 E-Sports Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 E-Sports Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 E-Sports Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Activision Blizzard

12.1.1 Activision Blizzard Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 E-Sports Introduction

12.1.4 Activision Blizzard Revenue in E-Sports Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Activision Blizzard Recent Development

12.2 Epic Games

12.2.1 Epic Games Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 E-Sports Introduction

12.2.4 Epic Games Revenue in E-Sports Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Epic Games Recent Development

12.3 Nintendo

12.3.1 Nintendo Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 E-Sports Introduction

12.3.4 Nintendo Revenue in E-Sports Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Nintendo Recent Development

12.4 Riot Games

12.4.1 Riot Games Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 E-Sports Introduction

12.4.4 Riot Games Revenue in E-Sports Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Riot Games Recent Development

12.5 Valve Corporation

12.5.1 Valve Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 E-Sports Introduction

12.5.4 Valve Corporation Revenue in E-Sports Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Valve Corporation Recent Development

Continued…….

