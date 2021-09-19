Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Strategy, Growth, Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast to – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a method of efficiently utilizing people, hardware and software to increase productivity and profit, thus simplifying a company’s business processes. ERP systems merge each of the company’s key operations, including the manufacturing, distribution, financial, human resources and customer relations departments, into one software system. It is widely used in all industries.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software competitors. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market size was 34400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 54800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Oracle

Sage

Infor

Microsoft

Kronos

Epicor

IBM

Totvs

Workday

UNIT4

YonYou

Cornerstone

Kingdee

Digiwin

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On premise ERP

Cloud-based ERP

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On premise ERP

1.4.3 Cloud-based ERP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.6 Telecom

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 SAP

12.1.1 SAP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Introduction

12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 SAP Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 Sage

12.3.1 Sage Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Introduction

12.3.4 Sage Revenue in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Sage Recent Development

12.4 Infor

12.4.1 Infor Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Introduction

12.4.4 Infor Revenue in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Infor Recent Development

12.5 Microsoft

12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Introduction

12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

Continued…….

