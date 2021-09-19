Global Herbicides Market is anticipated to value at USD 30.0 Billion by 2027 and Key players Chemtura Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Cheminova A/S, BASF

The global herbicide market can be segmented on the basis of herbicides type, crop type and mode of selection .The type segment is further sub-segmented into glyphosate, paraquat ,atrazine, acetochlor, bio-herbicide and 2, 4-D. Glyphosate, a glycine derivative contributes the largest market share among other herbicides. Additionally, glyphosate kills weeds more effectively without affecting crops compared to other commercially available herbicides. On the basis of mode of selection, herbicide market is segmented into selective herbicide and non-selective herbicide. Non-selective segment contributes largest market share on the account of high application in various vegetation types. On the basis of crop type it is further sub-segmented into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses and cotton. Cereal & grain is expected to contribute highest market share on the account of high application in cereal & grain.

The Global Herbicide Market is anticipated to increase at CAGR around 7.0% during 2017-2027. Various key players operating in the herbicides market are developing new variety of herbicides, which is anticipated to augment the growth of global herbicide market.

By region, Asia-Pacific is the leading market on the account of development of new farming technique in countries such as India and China. The government is also formulating the policy which is helping the farmers to establish themselves in the market.

Rising population is anticipated to augment the growth of herbicides

Increasing population coupled with growing demand for food are the major factors driving the demand for herbicides. The rising demand for food results in the increase of cultivation of land which in turn propels the demand for herbicides. Herbicides protect crops from weeds and also support their evolution. The recent growth of new herbicides with specific application has augmented the global market for herbicides. Additionally, introduction of technology is also expected to fuel the market growth of herbicides in the forthcoming years. Various manufacturers operating in the global herbicides market have been involved in continuous R&D activities in order to launch new herbicides.

The report titled “Herbicides Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global herbicide market in terms of market segmentation by type, by mode of selection, by crop type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global herbicide market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Chemtura Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Cheminova A/S, BASF, Monsanto Company, Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd, Syngenta AG, Drexel Chemical Company, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company, Nufarm Limited, FMC Corporation, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Valent Biosciences Corp and Wilbur-Ellis Company. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global herbicide market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

