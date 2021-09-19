Global Pitch Market 2019 Development Status, Cost Structure Analysis, Future Trends and Forecast 2025

This report studies the Pitch market, pitch is a viscous substance produced by plants or formed from petroleum.

China, the United States and Europe are the world’s major pitch producers.

The global Pitch market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pitch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pitch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PetroChina

Sinopec

CNOOC

ROSNEFT

Sibneft

lukoil

BPCL

IOCL

HPCL

SK

S-Oil

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Tipco

LOTOS

Marathon Oil

KoçHolding

CRH China

Nynas Oil

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Road petroleum asphalt

Building petroleum asphalt

Other

Segment by Application

Road & Building

Waterproof material

Other

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Pitch Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Pitch Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Pitch Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Pitch Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Pitch Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Pitch Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pitch Business

Chapter Eight: Pitch Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Pitch Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

