Global Wafer Biscuit Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2025

A wafer is a dry, crispy, and crunchy thin type of biscuit that comes in different shapes, sizes, and packaging. Wafers are used with chocolate bars, ice cream, and cookies. Consumers are shifting toward convenience foods, such as wafer biscuits, that are affordable. The increasing urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles, and growing consumer spending power are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global wafer biscuit market during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is innovative packaging. Innovative and attractive packaging is one of the best ways to attract customers and increase sales. It can help in preventing the degradation of food quality during transportation. It also helps in maintaining the freshness and preventing food loss because of damage. Innovative packaging extends the shelf life of products and provides information on storage. Wafers contain wheat flour, fat, sugar, and many flavoring agents, which are sensitive to moisture. They have a high fat level and are fragile in nature. Therefore, manufacturers must use suitable packaging to protect wafers from damage.

The global Wafer Biscuit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wafer Biscuit market based on company, product type, end user and key regions

This report studies the global market size of Wafer Biscuit in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wafer Biscuit in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Wafer Biscuit market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Wafer Biscuit market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mars

Nestle

The Hershey

Pladis

Antonelli Bros

Artisan Biscuits

Bolero

Dukes

Kellogg

Lago

Mondelez International

Market size by Product

Coated Wafer Biscuits

Cream-Filled Wafer Biscuits

Market size by End User

Supermarket

Department Store

Others

Wafer Biscuit Production by Region

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Other Regions

Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa,

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Wafer Biscuit status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Wafer Biscuit manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wafer Biscuit :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wafer Biscuit market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

