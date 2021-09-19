Global Zinc Metal Market 2019 by Key Players, Competition, Growing Opportunities, Investments, Profit, Estimates, Growth by 2025
Zinc is the 23rd most abundant element in the earth’s crust. Sphalerite, zinc sulfide, is and has been the principal ore mineral in the world. Zinc is necessary to modern living, and, in tonnage produced, stands fourth among all metals in world production – being exceeded only by iron, aluminum, and copper. Zinc uses range from metal products to rubber and medicines. About three-fourths of zinc used is consumed as metal, mainly as a coating to protect iron and steel from corrosion (galvanized metal), as alloying metal to make bronze and brass, as zinc-based die casting alloy, and as rolled zinc. The remaining one-fourth is consumed as zinc compounds mainly by the rubber, chemical, paint, and agricultural industries. Zinc is also a necessary element for proper growth and development of humans, animals, and plants; it is the second most common trace metal, after iron, naturally found in the human body.
The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.
The global Zinc Metal market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Zinc Metal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Zinc Metal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Korea Zinc Group
Nyrstar
Hindustan Zinc
Glencore Xstrata
Votorantim
Boliden
Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals
Teck
China Minmetals Corp
Noranda Income Fund
Glencore
Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
3N
4N
Others
Segment by Application
Steel Industry
Zinc Alloy
Rolled Zinc
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Zinc Metal Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Zinc Metal Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Zinc Metal Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Zinc Metal Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Zinc Metal Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Zinc Metal Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Zinc Metal Business
Chapter Eight: Zinc Metal Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Zinc Metal Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
