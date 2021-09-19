Gluten-Free Food and Beverages Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Market Overview

Asia-Pacific gluten-free food and beverages market (hereafter, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 508.11 million in 2018, registering a CAGR of 8.1%, over the forecast period. The market studied has undergone a radical change from specialty niche products to mainstream products. A current trend toward gluten-free product consumption has given further impetus to the gluten-free food and beverages segment. Gluten-free products are believed to clear digestive ailments, lower cholesterol levels, and reduce fats levels, which eventually is expected to drive the demand during the forecast period. The easy availability of products in almost all grocery stores is expected to have a significant impact on market growth. Higher disposable incomes and the shifting trend toward processed foods in countries, such as India and China, are the factors that drive the growth of the gluten-free products in Asia-Pacific. Also, major brands from the west are working toward taking a larger share of the market by adopting exhaustive marketing strategies, launching new products, and building regional production plants, which, in turn, fuel the market growth.

Scope of the Report

For the purpose of this study, the Asia-Pacific gluten-free food and beverages market is segmented by product type and by country. The product type-based segmentation is dealt in greater detail in the regional funding patterns section.

Key Market Trends

Clean Labels and Lifestyle-based Dietary Preferences

Clean labeling has been an underlying base, on which specialty products, such as gluten-free food and beverages are witnessing greater demands. The market studied is projected to witness robust growth emerging from labeling-induced purchase. The present demand for gluten-free food and beverages has its bearing on the consumer’s inclinations toward clean labels. The ease of digestion, the need or desire to avoid allergens, compatibility with vegetarian and vegan lifestyles and concerns about sustainability are some of the associated factors stimulating the purchase of such foods. Gluten-free products are also increasingly viewed as specialty products that can offer an ideal substitute for wheat-, barley- or rye-based products. The sales growth in gluten-free food and beverages sector in Asia-Pacific, is thus, emerging from indulgence buying behaviors, wherein, the purchase is stimulated from the fad or non-medical reasons. The ingredient-level innovation addressing celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, as well as the gluten-induced GI distress is also impacting the sales of gluten-free foods. Consumers have also shown high interest in fortified flours and mixes with gluten-free label claims.

Australia Dominates the Gluten-free Food and Beverages Market

Australia is the largest gluten-free market in the Asia-Pacific region and is a significant exporter to the United States and Western Europe. An increasing number of Australians choosing to eliminate some particular food components from their diets, such as gluten, dairy, or meat, and rising consumer awareness are driving IT-based packaging innovations on gluten-free products. The Australian market for gluten-free food and beverages is undergoing a major change from being considered specialty products to becoming mainstream products. Consumers are taking gluten-free products, not only because to prevent adverse symptoms, such as gastrointestinal in nature (bloating, wind, and abdominal cramps) and fatigue/tiredness, but also because of a general perception of maintaining better health.

Competitive Landscape

The gluten-free product market in APAC is a highly fragmented market and comprises of numerous regional and international competitors. Some of the major players operating in APAC gluten-free food and beverages market are The Kraft Heinz Company, Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Conagra Brands (Pinnacle Foods), and General Mills. The leading players in the gluten-free product market enjoy a dominant presence across the region. These players focus to leverage opportunities posed by emerging markets to expand their product portfolio, so that they can cater to the requirements for various product categories.

