In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Projected to Register 16.3% CAGR to 2025 | Echostar Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc, GOGO Llc, Honeywell International

Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Size Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-Flight Wi-Fi Services development in United States, Europe and China.

In-flight Wi-Fi refers to onboard internet service provided on aircraft, which can be accessed by passengers via personal electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. Globally, the in-flight Wi-Fi market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer inclination towards high bandwidth applications such as on-demand video streaming, watching high definition videos and surfing media-rich web pages while travelling by flight, especially in developed regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012211438/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Echostar Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc, GOGO Llc, Honeywell International Inc, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Viasat Inc, Sitaonair, Thales Group, Thinkom Solutions Inc, Kymeta Corporation

Airlines are increasingly switching towards the better Wi-Fi services, mainly satellite-based broadband services which deliver high internet speed. Airlines are now increasingly replacing their existing systems with better Wi-Fi system, in order to meet with changing passenger’s demands, and there are different types of Wi-Fi systems available depends upon the types of aircraft. In 2017, various airlines have upgraded their existing Wi-Fi systems for better speed and connectivity.

Key trend which is expected to have predominantly effect the market in coming year in In-Flight Wi-Fi market is growth in number of air travelers and Wi-Fi connectivity preferences. In-Flight Wi-Fi allows air passengers to get online, do basic browsing, to get connected using cell phones via voice calls, emails, and SMS or MMS. Currently, there is an increase in the number of business and general air travelers.

In 2017, the global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services market size was 3900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.3% during 2018-2025.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Air-to-ground technology

Satellite technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Military

Commerical

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012211438/discount

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the In-Flight Wi-Fi Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Echostar Corporation

12.1.1 Echostar Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Introduction

12.1.4 Echostar Corporation Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Echostar Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

12.2.1 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Introduction

12.2.4 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc Recent Development

12.3 GOGO Llc

12.3.1 GOGO Llc Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Introduction

12.3.4 GOGO Llc Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 GOGO Llc Recent Development

12.4 Honeywell International Inc

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012211438/buy/3900

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.