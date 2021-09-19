Infection Control Market Research Report 2019 Rise with Magnifying Growth Rate Say Ecolab, Cantel Medical, Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), Sotera Health, STERIS plc, 3M, MMM Group Limited, Getinge AB, Halyard Worldwide, and Matachana Group

Infection control is the process of preventing the patients or the public from infections. The various infection control products available in the market include sterilization products and disinfection products, and various services related to it. There are many factors which spread the infections from staff to patients or vice-versa, patient to patient, and among staffs in the hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, food industry, and medical device companies among others.

The mounting attention on disinfection & food sterilization and rising numbers of surgical procedures which need high intensity infection prevention are the major drivers which are likely to propel the growth of infection control market. Increase in the number of aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing demand of E-Beam sterilization, are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The “Global Infection Control Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the infection control industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global infection control market with detailed market segmentation by products, sterilization services, end user, and geography. The global infection control market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The infection control market is segmented based on products which is further sub- segmented into the sterilization products, and disinfection products. The sterilization products are further sub divided into Filtration Sterilization Equipment, Radiation Sterilization Equipment, Heat Sterilization Equipment, and Low-Temperature Sterilization. Similarly, disinfection products is segmented into disinfectors, medical nonwovens, disinfectants, and endoscope reprocessing products.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global infection control market based on products, sterilization services, and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall infection control market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America region is expected to dominate the infection control market in the global arena due to growing emphasis on disinfection and food sterilization and rise in the number of surgeries. However, rising economies of China and India and enhanced healthcare infrastructure is expected to aid the growth of Asia Pacific infection control market in future.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key infection control manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market Ecolab, Cantel Medical, Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), Sotera Health, STERIS plc, 3M, MMM Group Limited, Getinge AB, Halyard Worldwide, and Matachana Group among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Infection Control Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Infection Control Market – By Product

3.2.2 Infection Control Market – By Sterilization Service

3.2.3 Infection Control Market – By End User

3.2.4 Infection Control Market – By Region

3.2.4.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4 Infection Control Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

Continue….

