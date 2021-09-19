Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2024 – Market Research Report 2019

Latest Niche Market Research Study on Global “Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market” Report Research Report and Forecast to 2019-2024” Published At Arcognizance.com

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) refers to online services that provide high-level APIs used to dereference various low-level details of underlying network infrastructure like physical computing resources, location, data partitioning, scaling, security, backup etc. Pools of hypervisors within the cloud operational system can support large numbers of virtual machines and the ability to scale services up and down according to customers’ varying requirements.

This report studies the Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The IT & telecom industry, along with BFSI and healthcare industries, account for the largest market share in the overall market. Increasing volume of business data in such verticals and concerns related to the security, confidentiality, and management of such a huge volume of critical individual information, financial, and other health related information are some of the major factors resulting in high spending by the verticals in the markets. Other high growth sectors include retail & e-commerce, government, and energy & utilities.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Oracle

Microsoft

Rackspace

Fujitsu

NTT Communications

Amazon Web Services

Vmware

Computer Sciences

Virtustream

CenturyLink

Datapipe

Joyent

Dimension Data

Interoute Communications

Hewlett-Packard

Google

Verizon Communications

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Compute as a Service (CaaS)

Data Center as a Service (DCaaS)

Desktop as a Service (DaaS)

Application hosting as a service

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IT & Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

