Internet of Things Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Vodafone, Harman, Accenture, Atos, Infosys and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Internet of Things Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Internet of Things Market



The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions. High growth of internet of things is owing to rising internet and smartphone penetration, growing Industrial IoT (IIoT) adoption, coupled with increasing number of smart city projects across various countries.

This report focuses on the global Internet of Things status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Vodafone,

Harman,

Accenture,

Atos,

Infosys

Cognizant

NTT Data

Tata Consultancy Services

IBM

Tech Mahindra

Luxoft

Virtusa

EPAM Systems

HPE

NIIT Technologies

Tieto

Lochbridge

Dell

Bosch Software Innovations

Rogers

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional

Managed Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Smart Homes and Buildings

Smart Cities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Internet of Things status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Internet of Things development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



