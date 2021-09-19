IT Education and Training Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions
IT training refers to the professional training offered by universities, enterprises, and non-formal professional institutes that comprise of B2C, B2G, and B2B training.
In 2018, the global IT Education and Training market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IT Education and Training Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Education and Training Market development in United States, Europe and China.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Education and Training Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Education and Training Market development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Education and Training are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
SkillSoft
ExecuTrain
CGS
FireBrand
NIIT
CTU Training Solutions
Global Knowledge
QA
Learning Tree International
Infosec Institute
Onlc
NetCom Learning
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
B2C
B2G
B2B
Market segment by Application, split into
It Infrastructure Training
Enterprise Application
Software Training
Cyber Security Training
Database
Big Data Training
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: United States
Chapter Six: Europe
Chapter Seven: China
Chapter Eight: Japan
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: India
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
