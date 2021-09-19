Lecithin Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

Market Definition:

Lecithin is substance derived from vegetable and animal sources that include eggs, oranges, cauliflower, peanuts, and beef liver. A commercial source of lecithin is from egg yolk, soybeans, and brain tissues. Lecithin offers unique characteristics such as viscosity modifier, dispersant, and emulsifier, which make them suitable for usage in numerous end-use application such as food, animal feed, pharmaceuticals & personal care, nutrition & supplements, and others.

Moreover, rising per capita disposable income along with increased spending on processed and convenience food is estimated to drive the growth of the market. Lecithin lowers the triglycerides and serum cholesterol while increases HDL levels in the blood, therefore it has gained prominence in the manufacturing of medicine. Changing lifestyle along with the rise in customer spending on personal care in emerging economies across the globe is estimated to drive the growth of the market. Growing awareness regarding the positive aspect of lecithin along with the continuous growth of the pharmaceutical sector is predicted to propel the growth of the market.

Lecithin Market Segmentation:

The global lecithin market is categorized on the basis of source, application, and region. On the basis of the source, the market is categorized into a sunflower, soya bean, egg, and others. Others source include rice and maize. On the basis of the application, lecithin market is further classified into pharmaceuticals, food, animal feed, nutrition & supplements, and others. On the basis of the region, the market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for Lecithin followed by North America and Asia Pacific due to rising demand from numerous end-use industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceutical & personal care, and agriculture among others. Asia Pacific lecithin market is estimated to witness a strong growth owing to the continuous growth of various end-use applications. In Asia Pacific, some of the prominent factors which contribute to the regional market growth are increasing economic growth rate, competitive manufacturing costs, and ease of availability of raw material. North America is estimated to witness a steady growth over the forecast period on account of increasing demand from the nutrition & supplements application. Developing countries of Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is predicted to witness moderate growth due to increasing end use application.

