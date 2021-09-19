Legal Cannabis Market Analysis, Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2025
The qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on "Global Legal Cannabis Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2025". In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2025. Legal Cannabis Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Aurora Cannabis, Bhang Corporation, Canopy Growth Corporation, Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, Cannoid, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences, Elixinol, Folium Biosciences, IRIE CBD, Meadow Care, mCig, NuLeaf Naturals, Pharmahemp, Terra Tech, United Cannabis
Cannabis is also known as hemp. Cannabis is a popular recreational drug around the world, only behind alcohol, caffeine and tobacco. In the United States alone, it is believed that over 100 million Americans have tried cannabis. Cannabis for industrial uses is valuable in tens of thousands of commercial products, especially as fibre ranging from paper, cordage, construction material and textiles in general, to clothing. Hemp is stronger and longer-lasting than cotton. It also is a useful source of foodstuffs (hemp milk, hemp seed, hemp oil) and biofuels. Hemp has been used by many civilizations, from China to Europe (and later North America) during the last 12,000 years. In modern times novel applications and improvements have been explored with modest commercial success.
The legality of cannabis for medical and recreational use varies by country, in terms of its possession, distribution, and cultivation, and (in regards to medical) how it can be consumed and what medical conditions it can be used for. Countries that have legalized the medical use of cannabis include Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, and the United Kingdom. Others have more restrictive laws that only allow the use of certain cannabinoid drugs, such as Sativex or Marinol.
Global Legal Cannabis market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Legal Cannabis.
This report researches the worldwide Legal Cannabis market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Legal Cannabis breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Legal Cannabis capacity, production, value, price and market share of Legal Cannabis in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Aurora Cannabis
Bhang Corporation
Canopy Growth Corporation
Medical Marijuana
Mentor Capital
Cannoid
CBD American Shaman
CV Sciences
Elixinol
Folium Biosciences
IRIE CBD
Meadow Care
mCig
NuLeaf Naturals
Pharmahemp
Terra Tech
United Cannabis
Legal Cannabis Breakdown Data by Type
Marijuana
Industrial Hemp
Legal Cannabis Breakdown Data by Application
Medicinal use
Recreational use
Industrial use
Legal Cannabis Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Legal Cannabis Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Legal Cannabis capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Legal Cannabis manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Legal Cannabis :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
