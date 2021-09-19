Over the Counter/OTC Test Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment during the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Over the counter tests are the products which can be used by any person easily to carry out the desired test. The test kits are available for many purposes and gives the instant results. These test kits are available at the local pharmacy shops which makes it convenient for the customers to procure the product. These tests kits are popularly used for test for glucose test, pregnancy test, infection and urine tests.

The over the counter/OTC test market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing number of cases of infectious diseases and the chronic diseases such as diabetes. The market opportunities can be seen in the rapid diagnostic tests which can be used anytime, anywhere by patients. Furthermore, the market is also growing owing to factors such as rising prevalence of HIV, diabetes and infectious diseases.

The “Global over the Counter/OTC Test Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of enteral feeding formulas market with detailed market segmentation by technology, product and geography. The global over the counter/OTC test market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enteral feeding formulas market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.

LIA Diagnostics, INC.

LabStyle Innovations Corp. (DarioHealth Corp.)

SD Biosensor, INC.

Acon Laboratories Inc

Sinocare INC.

NOWDiagnostics Inc.

The global over the counter/OTC test market is segmented on the basis of technology and product. Based on technology, the market is classified as lateral flow assays, immunoassays and dipsticks. On the basis of product, the market is classified as glucose monitoring tests, pregnancy and fertility tests, infectious disease tests, coagulation monitoring tests, urinalysis tests, cholesterol tests, drugs-of-abuse tests and other tests.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global over the counter/OTC test market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The over the counter/OTC test market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

