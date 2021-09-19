Power Transformers Market: Expert research on current scenario, market analysis, product analysis & regional analysis from 2019 to 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced “Power Transformers Market” Report provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2025. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

This report studies the Global Power Transformers market status and forecast, categorizes the Global Power Transformers market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Power transformers are defined as static devices comprising two or more windings; they use electromagnetic induction to transform an alternating current or voltage system into a different system of current or voltage, which has been stepped up or stepped down for the transmission of electric power. Power generating utilities find it highly cost-effective to generate electric power at low voltage levels.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for power transformers in 2017, and is expected to dominate the market till 2023. Europe is the second largest market, partly due to the replacement of aging infrastructure activities going on in the region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is also the fastest growing market for power transformers, as the region is witnessing some of the largest T&D expansions being carried out due to rapidly increasing demand in countries such as India and China.

Some of the top players covered in the Global Power Transformers report include the following:

ABB

CG

GE

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Celme

Toshiba

Eaton

Fuji Electric

Hammond Power Solutions

Hyosung

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

Jinpan International

Kirloskar Electric

KOTSONS

Layer Electronics

LS Industrial Systems

YangZhou Power Electric

MGM Transformer Company

SPX Transformer Solutions

Xi’an XD Transformer

In terms of product types, the Global Power Transformers Market is segmented as follows:

Liquid-immersed power transformer

Dry-type power transformers

The Global Power Transformers Market segmentation in terms of application

Commercial

Residential

Finally, the Power Transformers industry is segmented by region into:

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

