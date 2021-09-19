Project Management Software Market is Expected to Reach US$ 7 Billion by 2026

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Project Management Software Market”, this report helps to analyze top companies, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Global Project Management Software Market was valued US$ 2.3 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.93 % during forecast period.

Project Management Software is projected to manage work between members of a group and implement order in projects they are managing. As a tool for organizing and managing work, the use of project management software continues to grow at a faster speed across industries. As corporations develop in size and difficulty, more all-inclusive solutions are required to coordinate a complete organization’s portfolio of projects. These solutions are helping the management to shuffle plan, budgets and resources, workload and observe projects as they develop, and report on delivery success.

Project management software includes different systems like resource management, financial management, time management, demand management, so that enabling users to manage programs from concept to completion collaboratively. It integrates project management and process controls to minimize the number of project and minimizing project risks and costs. It also presets the processes for managing scope, quality, issues, risk and schedules.

Financial management module are providing managers with a single, real-time view of all financial features related to the programs, projects, and overall IT portfolio. Accordingly, managers gain the flexibility required to rapidly adjust forecasts as business objectives change. Resource Management module are also providing managers with complete resource analysis that consist both operational and strategic activities at every stage in the work lifecycle. By streamlining time collection and improving accurateness across the extensive range of work performed, time management module are helping managers to focus on value-added activities

Online project management softwareâ€™s are helpful in gaining visibility of the market, easily turning policy into an actionable plan to achieve success. Also, online project management software being used to access real time dashboards anywhere and anytime. It also helps the project manager to stay updated about the status of reports and ensure that no any recent details are missed. Increasing need for cost management is one of the factors that is projected to drive the online project management market. Online project management software solutions are efficiently allocating resources for a specific job, so reducing the overall cost. Organizations in North America and Europe are operating at much higher costs. So that, the adoption of project management software solutions in these regions is significantly growing.

North America was holding the largest market share in online project management software market in 2017.

This is mainly because of the presence of a large number of organizations which deploy online project management software. Also, the U.S. is the center for a large number of start-ups and well-known players of online project management software. based on the opportunities, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA) regions are expected to witness vigorous growth during forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, Investment in project management by organizations and implementation of this software in small and large size enterprises are driving the growth of the online project management software market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global project management software market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in global project management software market.

Scope of Global Project Management Software Market:

Global Project Management Software Market by Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Project Management Software Market by End User:

Small and medium sized enterprises

Large enterprises

Global Project Management Software Market by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Project Management Software

Manufacturing

Government

Global Project Management Software Market by Geography:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

ServiceNow

SAP SE

Autodesk Inc.

Unit4

Aconex Ltd.

NetSuite

Deltek, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Workfront, Inc.

Atlassian Corp PLC

Zoho Corporation

Wrike, Inc.

Basecamp

Smartsheet.com, Inc.

Mavenlink

Asana, Inc.

Monday.com Labs Ltd.

Streamline Media Group, Inc

Major Point from TOC:

Chapter One: Preface

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

Chapter Three: Executive Summary: Global Project Management Software Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

Chapter Four: Market Overview

Chapter Five: Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

Chapter Six: Global Project Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast

Chapter Seven: Global Project Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

Chapter Eight: Global Project Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

Chapter Nine: Global Project Management Software Market Analysis, by Region

Chapter Ten: North America Project Management Software Market Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Europe Project Management Software Market Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Asia Pacific Project Management Software Market Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Middle East & Africa Project Management Software Market Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: South America Project Management Software Market Analysis

Chapter Fifteen: Company Profiles

Chapter Sixteen: Primary Key Insights

