Protein Supplement Market to 2027 – Top Key Players Like Abbott Laboratories, AMCO Proteins, CytoSport, Inc., Glanbia plc

Protein is a macronutrient essential for the human body to build muscle, repair tissue, and make enzymes and hormones. It is one of the building blocks of bone, muscle, and skin. Protein is found in foods such as red meat, poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, nuts, tofu, and legumes but is also available in a variety of formulated supplements drinks, bars, and powders. For some, protein supplements can be helpful as part of their overall nutrition plan. Protein is essential for muscle growth. Thus athletes and gym enthusiasts consume protein supplements.

Factors such as hectic lifestyle, an increasing population of working women, and the rising adoption of western food are anticipated to boost the overall protein supplements market growth. Over the past, there has been a rise in the number of health-conscious customers around the globe. A healthy lifestyle is becoming a normal way of life that majorly has concerns over obesity, food sensitivity, and people affected by diseases continue to rise which further propels the growth of the market. The demand for protein supplements from the young population is increasing mainly in athletes as they provide various benefits such as lowering cholesterol, building of muscles, increasing strength, fighting cancer, improving immunity, and lowering blood pressure. Other factors that drive the global protein powder market are the increasing standard of living of the middle-class population and the rise in the disposable income. However, fake claims and negative publicity of protein supplements are likely to hamper the expansion of the protein supplement market during the forecasted period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Abbott Laboratories

AMCO Proteins

CytoSport, Inc.

Glanbia plc

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

MusclePharm Corporation

Nature’s Bounty Co.

NOW Foods

Quest Nutrition, LLC

Transparent Labs

The global protein supplement market is segmented on the basis of type, product, source, distribution channel, and application. On the basis of type, the protein supplement market is segmented into whey protein, casein protein, soy proteins, pea protein, and others. By product, the protein supplement market is bifurcated into protein powder, protein bars, ready to drink (RTD), and others. On the basis of source the market is divided into animal based proteins, and plant based protein. By distribution channel, the protein supplement market is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, nutrition store, chemist/drugstore, online, and others. The protein supplement market on the basis of the application is classified into sports nutrition and functional foods.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Protein Supplement market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Protein Supplement market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Protein Supplement market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Protein Supplement market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Protein Supplement market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Protein Supplement market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.