Ring Main Unit Market Trend, Applications, Industry Key Players, Share by Region & 2019-2024 Growth Rate Forecast Report

This report studies the global Ring Main Unit market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ring Main Unit market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

In an electrical power distribution system, a ring main unit (RMU) is a factory assembled, metal enclosed set of switchgear used at the load connection points of a ring-type distribution network. It includes in one unit two switches that can connect the load to either or both main conductors, and a fusible switch or circuit breaker and switch that feed a distribution transformer. [1] The metal enclosed unit connects to the transformer either through a bus throat of standardized dimensions, or else through cables and is usually installed outdoors. Ring main cables enter and leave the cabinet. This type of switchgear is used for medium-voltage power distribution, from 7200 volts to about 36000 volts.

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the global ring main unit market by 2023 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. There has been growing power demand in Asia-Pacific, as a result of which, substantial investments have been made in the region to augment power generation capacities. These investments are expected to boost the demand for ring main units.

The global Ring Main Unit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

ABB

Schneider

Eaton

Siemens

GE

Lucy Electric

Larsen & Toubro

LS Industrial Systems

Ormazabal

Tiepco

Crompton Greaves

Enetec Electric & Electronic

By disease indication

Gas Insulated

Gas Insulated

Air Insulated

Oil Insulated

Solid Dielectric Insulated

The Global Ring Main Unit Market segmentation in terms of application

Distribution Utilities

Industries

Infrastructure and Transportation

Finally, the Ring Main Unit industry is segmented by region into:

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

