Smart Metering Software Market – Substantial Rise in Industrial Sectors to Offer Growth Prospects by Leading Players Accenture, Atlas Energy Systems, Honeywell, Itron, Landis+Gyr, NewFound Energy, Oracle, OSIsoft, SAP and SIEMENS to 2027

Widespread trend of IoT has resulted in increased adoption smart/intelligent devices/systems leading to generation of large amount of data. The data attained from these systems is highly critical to the organizations. In the energy & utility landscape the data generated from smart grids and meters is also very vital to the industry players. The smart metering software is one such software that facilitates the energy & utility companies to enhance their business efficiency through remote operation, management and monitoring of the smart meters.

The Utilities across the globe, such as water, electricity and gas are deploying smart meters in order to accurately record their respective usage. This has significantly reduced the cost of labor for monitoring and reporting of energy usage. This growth in the deployment of smart meters across the utility industry is expected to have a positive influence on the smart metering software market. Furthermore, the smart metering software market is also likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped geographic markets and growing awareness among the developing regions.

An off-the-shelf report on Smart Metering Software Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The Smart Metering Software Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Leading Smart Metering Software Market Players:

1. Accenture LLP

2. Atlas Energy Systems, LLC

3. Honeywell

4. Itron Inc.

5. Landis+Gyr

6. NewFound Energy Ltd

7. Oracle Corporation

8. OSIsoft, LLC

9. SAP

10. SIEMENS AG

Smart Metering Software Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Smart Metering Software Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2027, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

