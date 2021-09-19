Textile Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Status, Growth, Trends, Segments and Dynamics and Forecast 2019-2025

Textile is a flexible material formed using various processes including weaving, knitting, crocheting, or felting. These materials find application for manufacturing a broad range of conventional as well as advanced finished goods used for bedding, kitchen, upholstery, construction, transportation, handbags, protective, medical, fashion, apparel, and clothing accessories.

Product innovation is expected to have a positive impact on the industry; for instance, the Runway of Dreams brand launched by apparel manufacturer Tommy Hilfiger in February 2016. Furthermore, a growing number of fashion retail outlets and supermarkets in developing economies, including China and India, owing to government support to promote investments is expected to increase the textiles demand in the near future.

The global Textile market is valued at 854200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1237300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Textile volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Textile market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

INVISTA

Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.

Paramount Textile Group

Paulo de Oliveira, S.A.

Successori Reda SpA

Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co Ltd.

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Company Ltd.

China Textile (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd

Rhodia Polyamide

Honeywell International

Li & Fung’s Group

Bombay Dyeing

Grasim Industries

Modern Woolens

Mayur

JCT Limited

BSL

Fabindia

Shandong Demian Incorporated Company

Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile Co Ltd

Weiqiao Textile Co Ltd

Dyed Melange Yarn Co Ltd

Lu Thai Textile Co Ltd

DBL Group

B.D. Group

IBENA Group

Heytex

Bahariye AS

National Woollen Mills, Ltd

Fratelli Balli SpA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cotton

Chemical

Wool

Silk

Others

Segment by Application

Household

Technical

Fashion & Clothing

Others

