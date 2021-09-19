Textile Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Status, Growth, Trends, Segments and Dynamics and Forecast 2019-2025
Textile is a flexible material formed using various processes including weaving, knitting, crocheting, or felting. These materials find application for manufacturing a broad range of conventional as well as advanced finished goods used for bedding, kitchen, upholstery, construction, transportation, handbags, protective, medical, fashion, apparel, and clothing accessories.
Product innovation is expected to have a positive impact on the industry; for instance, the Runway of Dreams brand launched by apparel manufacturer Tommy Hilfiger in February 2016. Furthermore, a growing number of fashion retail outlets and supermarkets in developing economies, including China and India, owing to government support to promote investments is expected to increase the textiles demand in the near future.
The global Textile market is valued at 854200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1237300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Textile volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Textile market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
INVISTA
Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.
Paramount Textile Group
Paulo de Oliveira, S.A.
Successori Reda SpA
Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co Ltd.
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Company Ltd.
China Textile (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd
Rhodia Polyamide
Honeywell International
Li & Fung’s Group
Bombay Dyeing
Grasim Industries
Modern Woolens
Mayur
JCT Limited
BSL
Fabindia
Shandong Demian Incorporated Company
Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile Co Ltd
Weiqiao Textile Co Ltd
Dyed Melange Yarn Co Ltd
Lu Thai Textile Co Ltd
DBL Group
B.D. Group
IBENA Group
Heytex
Bahariye AS
National Woollen Mills, Ltd
Fratelli Balli SpA
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cotton
Chemical
Wool
Silk
Others
Segment by Application
Household
Technical
Fashion & Clothing
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Textile Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Textile Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Textile Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Textile Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Textile Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Textile Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Textile Business
Chapter Eight: Textile Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Textile Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
