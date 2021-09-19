Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like BAE Systems PLC, Bluebox Avionics, Gogo, Inflight Dublin, Lufthansa Systems GmbH

Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market Size Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: BAE Systems PLC, Bluebox Avionics Ltd, Gogo Inc., Inflight Dublin, Ltd, Lufthansa Systems GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Collins Inc., SITA OnAir, Thales Group S.A., Zodiac Aerospace SA

Installation of W-IFE systems in aircraft can benefit airlines as well as passengers. For airlines, these systems can help increase their revenues and augment the return on investments. The current regulatory scenario has witnessed significant transformation towards the adoption of wireless IFE systems as they enable airlines to allow passengers’ usage of Portable Electronic Devices (PEDs) that were earlier prohibited as a part of regulatory obligations.

In 2017, the global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

