5G Equipment Market Technological Innovation, Application & Forecast to 2025 | Ericsson, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, Intel, NEC Corporation, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung, SK Telecom, Telenor, Verizon, Vodafone etc

5G is the latest iteration of cellular technology, engineered to greatly increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks. With 5G, data transmitted over wireless broadband connections could travel at rates as high as 20 Gbps by some estimates-exceeding wireline network speeds-as well as offer latency of 1 ms or lower for uses that require real-time feedback. 5G will also enable a sharp increase in the amount of data transmitted over wireless systems due to more available bandwidth and advanced antenna technology.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ericsson, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, Intel, NEC Corporation, Nokia, NTT DOCOMO, Qualcomm, Samsung, KT, SK Telecom, Telenor, Verizon, Vodafone, ZTE, Analog Devices, AT&T, China Mobile Ltd., Cisco.

Segment by Type:

SDN

NFV

MEC

FC

Segment by Application:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Industrial

Global 5G Equipment Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 5G Equipment Market Size

2.2 5G Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 5G Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 5G Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 5G Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 5G Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global 5G Equipment Sales by Product

4.2 Global 5G Equipment Revenue by Product

4.3 5G Equipment Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global 5G Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

