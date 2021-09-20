5G Equipment Market Technological Innovation, Application & Forecast to 2025 | Ericsson, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, Intel, NEC Corporation, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung, SK Telecom, Telenor, Verizon, Vodafone etc
5G is the latest iteration of cellular technology, engineered to greatly increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks. With 5G, data transmitted over wireless broadband connections could travel at rates as high as 20 Gbps by some estimates-exceeding wireline network speeds-as well as offer latency of 1 ms or lower for uses that require real-time feedback. 5G will also enable a sharp increase in the amount of data transmitted over wireless systems due to more available bandwidth and advanced antenna technology.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ericsson, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, Intel, NEC Corporation, Nokia, NTT DOCOMO, Qualcomm, Samsung, KT, SK Telecom, Telenor, Verizon, Vodafone, ZTE, Analog Devices, AT&T, China Mobile Ltd., Cisco.
The Research Report on Global 5G Equipment Market provides a comprehensive study comprising of a top-to-bottom research on the market dynamics, including market size, applications, types, rising technology, region, growth drivers & restraints. The report on 5G Equipment Market covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. The 5G Equipment Market research study relies upon a combination of primary as well as secondary research.
Segment by Type:
SDN
NFV
MEC
FC
Segment by Application:
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Commercial
Industrial
Global 5G Equipment Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia.
