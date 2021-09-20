Agriculture Packaging Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Applications, Share, Size, Demand, Regions and Forecast 2025
Agriculture packaging market manufacturers are mainly highlighting on mounting footprint through convenience and sustainable packaging. Several packaging solutions such as pouches, bags, bottles, etc. with better ability to withstand unwanted atmospheric conditions such as rain, sunlight, etc. and helps in increasing the shelf life of pesticides. Containers, pouches, bags, etc. which are used for packaging of pesticides also provides protection from climatic, mechanical and biological factors. Agrochemicals are critical to the agricultural sector, as they facilitate growth of the sector while preventing/reducing the impact of disasters. Therefore, the need for packaging for agricultural products is expected to remain as critical during the forecast period as it is now.
The global Agriculture Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Agriculture Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agriculture Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bemis Company, Inc
Sonoco Products Company
Mondi Group
LC Packaging International BV
Packaging Corporation of America
H.B. Fuller Company
Atlantic Packaging
NNZ Group
Parakh Agro Industries Ltd
International Paper Company
DS Smith Plc
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp
Silgan Holdings, Inc.
Tetra Pak International S.A
Greif, Inc
Time Technoplast Ltd
Berry Global, Inc
Proampac LLC
Klöckner Pentaplast Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pouches
Bags / Bins
Silo bags
Clamshells
Bottle
Trays
Bulk Containers
Others
Segment by Application
Seeds & Pesticides
Silage
Food grains
Vegetable & Fruits
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Agriculture Packaging Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Agriculture Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Agriculture Packaging Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Agriculture Packaging Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Agriculture Packaging Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Agriculture Packaging Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Agriculture Packaging Business
Chapter Eight: Agriculture Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Agriculture Packaging Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
