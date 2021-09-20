Alfalfa Market Global Industry Analysis, Future Market Scope, Key Competitors, Application, Size by Countries, Growth by Region during Forecast Period 201-2025

Report on “Global Alfalfa Market 2019” Offers an Up-To-Date Analysis of the Market With Regards to the Innovations, Current Competitive Landscape & Latest Trends

Alfalfa, also called lucerne and called Medicago sativa in binomial nomenclature, is a perennial flowering plant in the legume family Fabaceae。

Global Alfalfa market is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years on account of increasing demand for forage and roughage from the animal husbandry industries such as dairy, poultry, etc. In addition to this, the growth in the global alfalfa market can be attributed to the shrinking or limited land availability for grazing animals. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of meat, poultry and dairy products by the growing population is surging the demand for alfalfa as a highly proteinaceous and digestible fiber rich content animal feed.

The global Alfalfa market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Alfalfa volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alfalfa market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alfalfa Monegros

S&W Seed

Riverina

Mc Cracken Hay

Cubeit Hay

M&C Hay

Standlee Hay

Anderson Hay & Grain

Border Valley

Carli Group

Grupo Osés

Oregon Hay Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hay

Pellet

Segment by Application

Meat/dairy animal feed

Horse feed

Poultry

