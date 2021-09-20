ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Anti-money Laundering Software Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Anti-money Laundering Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Anti-money Laundering Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-money Laundering Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.

Europe to be the largest market for AML software during the forecast period. Though the Europe accounts for the largest market share, the APAC region is envisaged to witness the fastest growth during the predicted period. United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Anti-money Laundering Software. Factors such as the rising adoption of stringent AML regulations, increasing regulatory compliance, and the growing adoption of these solutions in emerging economies like China, Mid-east and India will propel the prospects for market growth in APAC during the estimated period.

USA, Canada, Germany, China and Ireland are now the key developers of AML software. Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker’s Toolbox, Nice Actimizem, CS&S, Ascent Technology Consultingm, Cellent Finance Solutions, Verafin and EastNets are the key suppliers in the global AML software market. Top 10 took up about 2/3 of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up about than 50% of the Chinese market. Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, which have leading technology and market position, are key suppliers around the world.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3454994-global-anti-money-laundering-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Thomson Reuters

Fiserv

SAS

SunGard

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Tonbeller

Banker’s Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Ascent Technology Consulting

Cellent Finance Solutions

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan

AML Partners

Truth Technologies

Safe Banking Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transaction Monitoring Software

Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

Customer Identity Management Software

Compliance Management Software

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Tier 1 Financial Institution

Tier 2 Financial Institution

Tier 3 Financial Institution

Tier 4 Financial Institution

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Anti-money Laundering Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Anti-money Laundering Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3454994-global-anti-money-laundering-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Transaction Monitoring Software

1.4.3 Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

1.4.4 Customer Identity Management Software

1.4.5 Compliance Management Software

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Tier 1 Financial Institution

1.5.3 Tier 2 Financial Institution

1.5.4 Tier 3 Financial Institution

1.5.5 Tier 4 Financial Institution

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size

2.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Anti-money Laundering Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Anti-money Laundering Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle

12.1.1 Oracle Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Anti-money Laundering Software Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.2 Thomson Reuters

12.2.1 Thomson Reuters Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Anti-money Laundering Software Introduction

12.2.4 Thomson Reuters Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Thomson Reuters Recent Development

12.3 Fiserv

12.3.1 Fiserv Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Anti-money Laundering Software Introduction

12.3.4 Fiserv Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Fiserv Recent Development

12.4 SAS

12.4.1 SAS Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Anti-money Laundering Software Introduction

12.4.4 SAS Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SAS Recent Development

12.5 SunGard

12.5.1 SunGard Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Anti-money Laundering Software Introduction

12.5.4 SunGard Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SunGard Recent Development

12.6 Experian

12.6.1 Experian Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Anti-money Laundering Software Introduction

12.6.4 Experian Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Experian Recent Development

12.7 ACI Worldwide

12.7.1 ACI Worldwide Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Anti-money Laundering Software Introduction

12.7.4 ACI Worldwide Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 ACI Worldwide Recent Development

12.8 Tonbeller

12.8.1 Tonbeller Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Anti-money Laundering Software Introduction

12.8.4 Tonbeller Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Tonbeller Recent Development

12.9 Banker’s Toolbox

12.9.1 Banker’s Toolbox Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Anti-money Laundering Software Introduction

12.9.4 Banker’s Toolbox Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Banker’s Toolbox Recent Development

12.10 Nice Actimize

12.10.1 Nice Actimize Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Anti-money Laundering Software Introduction

12.10.4 Nice Actimize Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Nice Actimize Recent Development

12.11 CS&S

12.12 Ascent Technology Consulting

12.13 Cellent Finance Solutions

12.14 Verafin

12.15 EastNets

12.16 AML360

12.17 Aquilan

12.18 AML Partners

12.19 Truth Technologies

12.20 Safe Banking Systems

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]iseguyreports.com

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym