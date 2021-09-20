Attractive Opportunities in the Electronic Recruitment Market 2019-2024

“Electronic Recruitment Market” Report 2019 covered product scope, Share, Size, Market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales Growth, Demand, Supply, production, capacity.Electronic Recruitment Industry report also explores the worldwide players of the Market and is segmented by region, type and application with forecast to 2024.

Electronic Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronic Recruitment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electronic Recruitment market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electronic Recruitment business.

Segmentation by product type:

Full-time Recruitment

Part-time Recruitment

Segmentation by application:

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financial

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

