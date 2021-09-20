Aviation Analytics Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2027 – General Electric, IBM Corporation, Mercator, Mu Sigma, Oracle Corporation, Ramco Systems, SAP SE, SAS Institute

Aviation analytics is a kind of computational technology, which provides information, data or statistics of current and historical airport operational data, past and real time flight data and weather forecast to the end users. The aviation analytics also play a major role in airlines operation to perform better on key performance parameters owing to its benefits such as increase in profits, minimization of revenue leakage, and efficient & effective financial processes. The rise in attention on real time analytical solution and competitive intelligence are few factors driving the aviation analytics budgets in companies.

Rising focus on competitive intelligence and analytical solutions in order to increase the profitability of airlines businesses, growing aviation passenger traffic which is resulting in rising volume of data generated are few of the factors driving the aviation analytics market. Moreover, the increase in adoption rate of analytics in aviation industry is expected to support the aviation analytics market to grow in the near future.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004117/

The key players influencing the market are:

1.Aviation Analytics Ltd

2.Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

3.General Electric

4.IBM Corporation

5.Mercator

6.Mu Sigma

7.Oracle Corporation

8.Ramco Systems

9.SAP SE

10.SAS Institute

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Aviation Analytics

Compare major Aviation Analytics providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Aviation Analytics providers

Profiles of major Aviation Analytics providers

6-year CAGR forecasts for Aviation Analytics -intensive vertical sectors

Aviation Analytics Market aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Aviation Analytics Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Aviation Analytics Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Aviation Analytics market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Aviation Analytics market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Aviation Analytics market is provided.

Get Discount on This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004117/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]