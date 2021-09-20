Cloud-based BPO Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Firstsource Solutions, WNS, Infosys, HCL and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Cloud-based BPO Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The Cloud BPO offers various types of services for different sectors such as human resource, e-commerce, finance and accounting, customer care, sales & marketing and others. High adoption of cloud computing in different regions is providing significant opportunities for the providers of cloud BPO services to increase the market share in the regions.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-based BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based BPO development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Firstsource Solutions,

WNS,

Infosys,

HCL Technologies,

Genpact

Capgemini

Atos

Tata Consultancy Services

DXC Technology

Sungard

Accenture

ADP

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Xerox

HPE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Human Resource

E-Commerce

Finance And Accounting

Customer Care

Sales & Marketing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Food And Beverage

Power & Energy

Consumer Electronics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

