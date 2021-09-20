Crowdsourced Testing Service 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Crowdsourced Testing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crowdsourced Testing Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

QA InfoTech

Applause

Test Yantra

Revolution IT

Crowdsprint

Flatworld Solutions

QualiTest

Infosys

Capita ITPS

Accenture

Bugs Detective

Outsource2india

BugFinders

QA Mentor

qa on request

Crowd4Test

Global App Testing

Rainforest QA

Ubertesters

TechArcis

Qualitrix

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717119-global-crowdsourced-testing-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Crowdsourced Testing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Crowdsourced Testing Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3717119-global-crowdsourced-testing-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Crowdsourced Testing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-Based

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Crowdsourced Testing Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Crowdsourced Testing Service Market Size

2.2 Crowdsourced Testing Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Crowdsourced Testing Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Crowdsourced Testing Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 QA InfoTech

12.1.1 QA InfoTech Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Crowdsourced Testing Service Introduction

12.1.4 QA InfoTech Revenue in Crowdsourced Testing Service Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 QA InfoTech Recent Development

12.2 Applause

12.2.1 Applause Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Crowdsourced Testing Service Introduction

12.2.4 Applause Revenue in Crowdsourced Testing Service Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Applause Recent Development

12.3 Test Yantra

12.3.1 Test Yantra Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Crowdsourced Testing Service Introduction

12.3.4 Test Yantra Revenue in Crowdsourced Testing Service Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Test Yantra Recent Development

12.4 Revolution IT

12.4.1 Revolution IT Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Crowdsourced Testing Service Introduction

12.4.4 Revolution IT Revenue in Crowdsourced Testing Service Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Revolution IT Recent Development

12.5 Crowdsprint

12.5.1 Crowdsprint Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Crowdsourced Testing Service Introduction

12.5.4 Crowdsprint Revenue in Crowdsourced Testing Service Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Crowdsprint Recent Development

Continued…….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wiseguyreports

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com