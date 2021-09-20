Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machines Market Overview, Drivers, Challenges, Key Vendor Landscape, Challenges, Customer Landscape, Future Scope & Industry Opportunity in Forecast Period 2019-2024
CAD/CAM Milling Machine uses CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing), using rotary burs, to produce dental prostheses, including crowns, crown lays, veneers, inlays and onlays, fixed bridges, dental implant restorations, dentures (removable or fixed), etc.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dentsply Sirona
Ivoclar Vivadent
Roland
Straumann
Zimmer
Zirkonzahn
Willemin-Macodel
Dentium
Amann Girrbach
imes-icore
DATRON
Schutz Dental
vhf camfacture
Yenadent
B&D Dental
INTERDENT d.o.o.
MECANUMERIC
CadBlu Dental
Bien-Air Dental
Reitel Feinwerktechnik
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
4 Axis
5 Axis
Others
Segment by Application
Dental Clinic
Dental Lab
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machines Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machines Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machines Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machines Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machines Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machines Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machines Business
Chapter Eight: Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machines Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machines Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
