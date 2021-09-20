FRP Panel 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the FRP Panel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The U.S. dominated the FRP panels & sheets market in North America, accounting for more than half of the demand for FRP panels & sheets in the region.
The worldwide market for FRP Panel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Crane Composites
Glasteel
U.S. Liner
Brianza Plastica
Optiplan
Polser
Panolam
LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz
Vetroresina
Dongguang Higoal
C-Sco
Everest
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Composites
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites
Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) Composites
Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Composites
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Recreational Vehicles
Building & Construction
Truck & Trailers
Others
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 FRP Panel Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Composites
1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites
1.2.3 Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) Composites
1.2.4 Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Composites
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Recreational Vehicles
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Truck & Trailers
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Crane Composites
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 FRP Panel Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Crane Composites FRP Panel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Glasteel
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 FRP Panel Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Glasteel FRP Panel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 U.S. Liner
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 FRP Panel Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 U.S. Liner FRP Panel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Brianza Plastica
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 FRP Panel Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Brianza Plastica FRP Panel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Optiplan
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 FRP Panel Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Optiplan FRP Panel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Polser
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 FRP Panel Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Polser FRP Panel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Panolam
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 FRP Panel Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Panolam FRP Panel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…….
