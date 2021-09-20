Global Flame Retardant Textile Market 2019 Size, Overview, Trends, Various Types, Applications, Key Player’s Competitive Analysis & Growth by 2025
This report studies the Flame Retardant Textile market, Flame Retardant Textile is s textile that is naturally more resistant to fire than others through chemical treatment or manufactured fireproof fibers.
Flame Retardant Textile is specialized fabric designed to resist burning when exposed to open flame, explosions and arc flashes without melting. These fabrics find major application in protective clothing industry.
The global Flame Retardant Textile market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Flame Retardant Textile volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flame Retardant Textile market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Milliken
Tencate
Dupont
Mount Vernon
SSM Industries
Carrington
Klopman
Trevira
Gore
Safety Components
Delcotex
ITI
Marina Textil
Arvind
Waubridge Specialty Fabrics
Schuemer
Glen Raven
Kermel
Xinxiang Xinke
Xinxiang Zhuocheng
Hangzhou Xiangjun
Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric
SRO Protective
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Inherent Flame Retardant Fabric
Treated Flame Retardant Fabric
Segment by Application
Clothing
Home Textiles
Public Utility
Others
