Global Metal Injection Molding Parts Market 2019 Industry Trends, Segmentation, Size, Share, Application, End-User, Region and Forecast 2025
The global Metal Injection Molding Parts market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Metal Injection Molding Parts market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report researches the worldwide Metal Injection Molding Parts market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Metal Injection Molding Parts breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Metal Injection Molding Parts capacity, production, value, price and market share of Metal Injection Molding Parts in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Precision Castparts Corporation
Allegheny Technologies Limited
ThyssenKrupp
Alcoa
Carpenter Technology Corporation
Aperam
Haynes International
Eramet Group
AMG
Sumitomo Metal Industries
VSMPO
Nippon Yakin Kogyo
High Performance Alloys
Hitachi Metals
Olin Brass
QuesTek Innovations
Doncasters Group
Boway
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Metal Injection Molding Parts market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Market Segments:
Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Breakdown Data by Type
Superalloy
Corrosion-resistant
Electronic
Wear-resistant
Others
Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Breakdown Data by Application
Industrial
Automotive
Electronics
Medical
Firearms
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
Asia-Pacific
Australia
Europe
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
