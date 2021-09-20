Global Texturized Vegetable Protein Market 2019 Competitive Scenario, Industry Trend, Share, Size, Sales, Supply Demand, Analysis by 2025
Being rich in proteins and fibrous material, texturized soy proteins are a widely used ingredient that enhance the nutrition of the meal and are largely used in several food products, including, but not limited to, snacks and functional bars, ready meals, meat analogues and extenders, among others. The consumption of texturized soy proteins is high among older population, lactating women, pregnant women as well as children. Their demand is expected to grow at a stellar rate in the coming years owing to their wide adoption in meat and poultry products.
The global Texturized Vegetable Protein market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Texturized Vegetable Protein volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Texturized Vegetable Protein market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ROQUETTE FRERES
CHS
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Cargill
DuPont
MGP Ingredients
Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited
Sotexpro
Victoria Group
Shandong Yuxin Soybean Protein
Crown Soya Protein Group
BENEO GmbH
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Product Type
Soy
Wheat
Pea
By Form
Chunks
Slices
Flakes
Granules
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
Industrial
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
