Global Zinc Chloride Market: Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2025

Zinc chloride, or ZnCl2, is a deliquescent salt, which is white in color and forms acidic solutions in polar organic solvents such as ether, acetone, water and ethanol. Zinc Chloride is hygroscopic in nature and thus, must be kept away from water vapors and moisture sources. By adding zinc chloride and acetone, a neutral solution of Zinc Chloride is prepared. Zinc chloride is most commonly used for galvanizing, soldering and tinning fluxes, odor control, oil-gas wells, vulcanized fiber, reclaimed rubber, textile finishing, liquid fertilizer and dry cell batteries among others.

The global Zinc Chloride market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Zinc Chloride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Zinc Chloride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eurocontal SA

Zaclon LLC

He cheng Chemical

Tianjin Nanping Chemical Co.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Battery Grade

Technical Grade

Commercial Grade

Segment by Application

Electronics

Chemical

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Zinc Chloride Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Zinc Chloride Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Zinc Chloride Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Zinc Chloride Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Zinc Chloride Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Zinc Chloride Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Zinc Chloride Business

Chapter Eight: Zinc Chloride Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Zinc Chloride Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

