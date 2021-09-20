Huge Growth of Blockchain in Retail Outlook 2019-2027 with top key players – Amazon Web Services, Auxesis Group, Bitfury, Blockpoint, Blockverify, Cegeka, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP

Blockchain or the distributed ledger technology is serving the retail industry for transforming the product processes. The retail industry witnesses various obstacles & bottlenecks in their processes; blockchain helps in providing transparency, accountability, and enhanced security for saving money & time. There is an increasing need for transparency for the product processes and for meeting the demand by the retail industry. This has majorly driven the blockchain in retail market. Further, factors including rising need for reduction of redundant data and rising need for limiting the total cost of ownership have supplemented the demand for blockchain in the retail industry. However, lack of universal standards is impeding the growth of the market to a considerable extent. Proliferation of IoT is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the blockchain in retail market.

Key Players- Amazon Web Services, Auxesis Group, Bitfury, Blockpoint, Blockverify, Cegeka, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE among others.

A new research report titled, 'Global Blockchain in Retail Market' has been added to the vast repository The Insight Partners. The Blockchain in Retail Market Report is a valuable source of information for businesses and individuals. This report focuses on the global status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Blockchain in Retail Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The research report segments the Blockchain in retail market into the following sub-markets:

Provider

• Application Providers

• Middleware Providers

• Infrastructure Providers

Application

• Compliance Management

• Identity Management

• Loyalty and Rewards Management

• Payments

• Smart Contracts

• Supply Chain Management

• Others (Anti-Counterfeiting, Advertising, and Consumer Data Management)

Organization Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

The overall Blockchain in Retail market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Blockchain in Retail market.

