Human Capital Management Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Human capital administration (HCM) is a set of practices related to human resource administration. These practices are centered on the organizational have to be give particular competencies and are executed in three categories: workforce procurement, workforce administration and workforce optimization.

Human Capital Management market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Human Capital Management providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Human Capital Management competitors. Human Capital Management service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Human Capital Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Human Capital Management market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 19000 million by 2024, from US$ 14300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Human Capital Management business

North America and Europe are the largest market of Human Capital Management. In 2017, the revenue market share of Human Capital Management was about 57.24% in North America, while the market share in Europe was about 25.61%.

As to providers of Human Capital Management, SAP, Automatic Data Processing, Ultimate Software Group, Linkedin (Microsoft) and Oracle are still having wonderful performance benefited by their high-tech and product quality.

This study considers the Human Capital Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Talent Acquisition

Talent Management

HCM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SAP SE

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Linkedin (Microsoft)

Oracle Corporation

Workday

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

Kronos, Inc.

Infor

IBM Corporation

Cornerstone OnDemand

Paycom Software, Inc.

Intuit

SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

Sage

Epicor Software

Accenture

Workforce Software

Zenefits

Ramco Systems

EPAY Systems

PeopleStrategy, Inc.

