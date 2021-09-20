IoT Healthcare Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2018-2023 IoT Healthcare Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The Global IoT Healthcare Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 16.2% during 2018-2023. A significant growth has been observed in IoT healthcare devices as they make lives a little healthier and a little happier each step of the way. In 2016, over 95% of hospitals were eligible for the Medicare and Medicaid EHR incentive program that have achieved meaningful use of certified health IT. In 2017, most of the IoT initiatives in healthcare were to improve remote monitoring, EHR and tele-monitoring. Large adoption of electronic health records has been the major factor driving the market growth. Additionally, rising investments from major healthcare IT companies and increasing healthcare spending acts as some major motivators for the market. Moreover, rising geriatric population creates demand for remote monitoring and EHR applications.

High costs of IoT healthcare along with lack of skilled professionals towards this technology act as major restraints for the market growth. The reason behind the high cost is the requirement of the installation of software, hardware, training fees, networking infrastructure, &IT support. However, ongoing improvements in the healthcare expenditure and rising demand for IoT healthcare in the developing countries are expected to drive the market growth in developing countries in upcoming years.

On the basis of the geography, IoT Healthcare market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. North America has been predicted to dominate the global IoT Healthcare market due to well established healthcare infrastructure and cohesive government policies. Additionally, APAC will be the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to growing disposable income and increasing adoption of EHR in the developing countries.

Backbone Labs, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation are some of the major contributor in IoT healthcare market. These players adopt various strategies such as partnership, R&D, M&A, product launch, joint ventures and so forth. New applications, product upgrade and improvement in existing technology are some major strategies adopted by the market players. For instance, Orbita is one such company which lets their users create and keep up virtual assistants integrated with major smart technologies to enhance the lives of chronic care recipients and their care providers enabling care providers integrate voice-activated technologies into their environment.

Market Segmentation

Global IoT Healthcare market has been segmented on the basis of component, application and end user. On the basis of component, the market can be further segmented into medical devices, systems & software, service, and technology. Moreover, on the basis of end users, the market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, research laboratories and individuals. Global IoT Healthcare market has been segmented on the basis of application into patient monitoring, telemedicine, connected imaging, drug development, fitness and wellness measurement and others.

Global IoT Healthcare market is bifurcated as follows:

Global IoT Healthcare Market Research and Analysis, By Component

Global IoT Healthcare Market Research and Analysis, By Application

Global IoT Healthcare Market Research and Analysis, By End-Users

