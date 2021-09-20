IoT Security Market Analysis 2018-2025 by Key Companies – Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, ARM Holdings

IoT security market is expected to grow US$ 30.9 billion by 2025 from US$ 7.28 billion in 2016.

Worldwide IoT Security Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the IoT Security industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global IoT Security Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global IoT Security Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Corporate Secretarial Services players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global IoT Security Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

Network security market comprise largest market share among all five security types and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for network security solutions is highly influenced by rising demand for security solutions for the cloud technology. Also, intensive use of virtualization has raised the vulnerability of networks to certain threats such as, malware or defective processes that are reducing the efficiency of the hyper visor.

Some of the important players in IoT Security market are

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

Symantec Corporation

ARM Holdings

NXP Semiconductor

INSIDE Secure

Gemalto NV

Trend Micro, Inc

Key trend which will predominantly effect the IoT security market in coming year is growing appearance of Blockchain in IoT security market. Blockchain technology is capable of being used in tracking billions of connected devices, enable the processing of transactions and coordination between devices, allow for significant savings to IoT industry manufacturers. This decentralized approach is anticipated to eliminate single points of failure, creating a more resilient ecosystem for devices to run on. The cryptographic algorithms used by blockchain, is expected to make consumer data more private. The blockchain in IoT can be applied to connected vehicles, smart appliances and supply chain sensors.

IoT Security market by application is segmented as smart home, connected car, information & communication technology, smart factories, BFSI, smart retail, smart healthcare, smart transportation, wearable and others. The growing security concern in BFSI industry sector in order to safeguard user identity and theft of financial data are some of the trends contributing to the growing IoT security market. Almost all the end-user application segment are gradually moving towards digitalization and are becoming more friendly to smart devices and internet network, which is rising the security concern and use of IoT security solution.

The overall IoT security market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The IoT security market research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the IoT security market.

Table of Content: –

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IoT Security Market Size

2.2 IoT Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IoT Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 IoT Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IoT Security IS Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IoT Security Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

