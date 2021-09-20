IP Telephony Market Outlook to 2027 – Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Avaya, NEC Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Yealink, Panasonic

IP telephony market accounted to US$ 25.26 Billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to account for US$ 63.47 Billion by 2027.

The “Global IP Telephony Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the IP telephony industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global IP telephony market with detailed market segmentation by components, verticals and geography. The global IP telephony market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global IP Telephony Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

IP Telephony Market Instead of traditional circuit-switched connection PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network), IP Telephony exchanges voice, fax, SMS and video packets using packet switching over internet protocol. In order to use IP Telephony hassle free, it is necessary to have VoIP (Voice over IP). Various scenarios for using IP Telephony systems according to terminal equipment and types of network include PC to PC, Phone to Phone over IP and PC to Phone or Phone to PC.

The Major Key Market Players:

1. Cisco Systems

2. Ascom

3. Polycom, Inc.

4. Grandstream Networks, Inc.

5. Yealink Inc.

6. Snom Technology GmbH.

7. Mitel LLC.

8. Panasonic Corporation

9. Gigaset Communications

10. Ericsson-LG Enterprise Co., Ltd. (iPECS)

Increasing usage of internet, cloud infrastructure, cost effectiveness, ease of installation and configuration are the major drivers of IP Telephony market. However, the lack of awareness about IP telephony service act as a restraining factor for the global market. The advantage of better service than conventional telephone network and increasing IP telephony service providers across the globe, are expected to create ample opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Instant messaging, video conferencing are the future trend for this market

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IP telephony market based on by components and verticals. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall IP telephony market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Table of Content: –

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IP Telephony Market Size

2.2 IP Telephony Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IP Telephony Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 IP Telephony Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IP Telephony IS Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IP Telephony Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Reason to Buy:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global IP Telephony Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the IP Telephony Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

