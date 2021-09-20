Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Outlook to 2025 – Nwave Technologies, Sigfox, Semtech Corporation, Loriot, Link Labs, Waviot, Ingenu, Actility, Weightless SIG

The global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 986.0 Mn in 2017 to US$ 28746.5 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 53.2% between 2018 and 2025.

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The operations throughout various industries including agriculture, manufacturing, oil & gas among others have lately realized the need to transform their agile back-end infrastructure to efficiently manage and comply with the evolving IoT initiatives and solutions. At present, the majority of the IoT devices are using the already existing network connections such as Zigbee, cellular, Wi-Fi and other proprietary technologies. As the conventional mobile network comprised of functional performances that could not meet the transforming IoT landscape concerning data output, cost efficiencies and coverage areas, the industry players promoted LPWAN. The explosive growth in penetration of IoT devices over the past few years has escalated the demand for LPWAN technology deployments. This is major because these modern technologies were cost-efficient, optimized data transmission, and scalable cellular coverage.

Request Sample Copy is Available at:- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000400/

The List of Companies

1. Nwave Technologies

2. SIGFOX

3. Semtech Corporation

4. LORIOT.IO

5. Link Labs, Inc.

6. Waviot

7. Ingenu Inc.

8. Actility

9. Weightless SIG

10. Senet, Inc.

The global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market by end-user is fragmented into Smart City, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Transportation, Agriculture, and Consumer Electronics. The Smart City is the leading the market for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN). In the Asia Pacific region, China, India, and Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia among others are constantly upgrading their cities with advanced technologies in order to make them more intelligent. Also, the demand for smart water meter is deployment to witness an exponential growth in these smart cities as the smart city initiatives majorly focus on the energy sector.

Discount about this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000400/

Between 2015 and 2016 ERDF, the French electricity distribution company installed 3 Mn smart meters across the country with a count of 35 Mn running smart meters by 2020. In 2018, FACSA partnered with Semtech and IoTens for the deployment of smart water meters to help customers in Castellon to precisely track and regulate their water management. In February 2018, SenRa and Nordic Automation Systems partnered to deliver LPWAN solutions for remote metering and smart street lighting across India. Also, in 2017, China Telecom and China Unicom collaborated with Huawei, along with other technology partners as well as customers, to run street lighting, water metering, or street parking using NB-IoT in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Shandong. Few of them were already deployed on a commercial scale.

North America leads the market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. However, during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fasted CAGR making the maximum contribution to the LPWAN market. Some of the major key players included in the report are Nwave Technologies, Sigfox, Semtech Corporation, Loriot, Link Labs, Inc., Waviot, Ingenu, Actility, Weightless SIG, and Senet, Inc. among others.

Table of Content: –

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size

2.2Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) IS Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Direct Purchase a Copy of this study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000400/

Reason to Buy:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]