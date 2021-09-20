Middle East and Africa Distributed Antenna System Market 2019 by Type, Application, Provider, International Statistics, Company Profiles, Demand and Investment Opportunities to 2026

The distribution antenna system (DAS) is a series of radio heads which is surrounded by the target locations which exists with a cellular coverage, network connections (radio units, donor antenna, bi-directional amplifiers, and antennas nodes) and services (pre and post services) based applications. It is connected wirelessly with carrier, enterprises and neutral-host technology. The main purpose is to provide coverage in the real-time condition, to improve performance and others. The distributed antenna systems (DAS) offer a wide range of applications in public venue, hospitality, healthcare, education, enterprises, retail and airports & transportation.

Middle East and Africa distributed antenna system market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

In Offering, The increase in the implementation size as it overcomes the specific communication challenges like reliable coverage, Interference and added safety in any particular location.

In Coverage, Indoor segment is expected to dominate the market as it requires minimal expenses and least time as compared to outdoor distributed antenna system (DAS). Active DAS works best for large buildings and gives limitless coverage.

In Ownership, Carrier segment is expected to dominate the market as it minimizes the cost of the DAS solution for an enterprise as well as satisfy the carrier’s required return on investment (ROI).

In Technology, Smart cell segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increase applicable due to low cost as compared to distributed antenna system.

In User Facility, 200K–500K FT2 segment is likely to remain dominant in the market as the systems are widely used in these big spaces. Additionally, the system delivers data and voice capacity for haulers and provides improved experience to the customers.

In Vertical, Commercial segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increase demand in public venue such as stadiums, auditorium, retail malls and others.

Top Players:

Some of the major players operating in this market COMMSCOPE, Corning Incorporated , Cobham Wireless, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., SOLiD, ATC IP LLC, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Inc. , Dali Wireless, Zinwave, Bird Technologies, HUBER+SUHNER, JMA Wireless, Westell Technologies, Inc. , GALTRONICS, BTI wireless, Advanced RF technologies Inc, Betacom Incorporated, CONNECTIVITY WIRELSS SOLUTION and among others and among others.

Market Segmentation

By Offering (Components, Services), Coverage (Indoor, Outdoor), Ownership (Carrier, Neutral-Host, Enterprise), Technology (Wi-Fi, Small Cells), User Facility (>500K FT2, 200K–500K FT2, <200K FT2), Vertical (Commercial, Public Safety), Geography (South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Middle East and Africa distributed antenna system (DAS) market is segmented into six notable segments which are offering, coverage, ownership, technology, user facility and vertical.

On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into components and services. The component is sub-segmented into donor antenna, antenna nodes/radio nodes, head-end units, radio units, bidirectional amplifiers and others. The service is sub-segmented into pre-sales services, installation services and post-installation services.

On the basis of coverage, the market is segmented into indoor and outdoor. The indoor is sub-segmented into active, passive, hybrid and others.

On the basis of ownership, the market is segmented into carrier, neutral-host and enterprise.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into carrier Wi-Fi and small cells.

On the basis of user facility the market is segmented into >500K FT2, 200K–500K FT2 and <200K FT2.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into commercial and public safety. The commercial is sub-segmented into public venue, hospitality, healthcare, education, enterprises, retail, airports & transportation, industrial and government.

