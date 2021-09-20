Mobile Broadband Trends in Sub-Saharan Africa 2019: MTN, Airtel, Huwaei, Orange

“Mobile Broadband Trends in Sub-Saharan Africa”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the mobile telecom market in Sub-Saharan Africa. It delivers deep qualitative insight into the mobile market, analyzing key trends and in the region.

Companies Mentioned:

MTN

Airtel

Huwaei

Orange

Mobile service revenue growth in Sub-Saharan Africa will be mainly driven by the mobile data segments over 2017-2022. ALthough remaining the largest revenue-contributing segment over 2017-2022, mobile voice revenue will decline impacted by the rising adoption of OTT communications. Mobile data will record the fastest revenue CAGR, fueled by 3G/4G networks expansion, rising data adoption and usage supported by operators’ data monetization strategies. Going forward, operators will focus on data monetization, 4G network expansions and 5G network testing to boost mobile broadband penetration in the country, which will also provide significant opportunities for vendors and investors in the coming years.

It provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Global context: mobile telecom market size and trends in Sub-Saharan Africa compared with other countries in the region.

– Economic, demographic and political context in Sub-Saharan Africa.

– The regulatory environment and trends.

– A demand profile: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the mobile voice and mobile data markets.

– Service evolution: a look at changes in the breakdown of overall revenue between the mobile voice and data from 2016 to 2022.

Scope

– The overall mobile service revenue in Sub-Saharan Africa will decline at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2017-2022.

– Mobile data revenue will account for 46.2% of the total telecom revenue in 2022, driven by increasing adoption and usage of mobile broadband services.

– 3G will be the most adopted mobile technology across the by 2022. Rising demand for high-speed data service and expansion of the 4G network will also drive 4G subscriber growth.

– Nigeria will account for 15% of net adds in the region between 2017 and 2022. DRC, South Africa, Tanzania and Cote d’Ivoire will round out the list of top five contributors to the region’s subscription growth over the next five years.

