Modular Construction Market : Size, Growth, Segmentation, Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast 2019-2024

Modular buildings or houses are prefabricated construction that made up of repeated sections called modules. Modular construction is an innovation in construction industry where installation of the prefabricated sections is completed on site. The main advantage of modular building, may use temporary or long use. It is very demanding in remote and rural areas where conventional construction is not easily possible.

Key Players for Global Modular Construction Market Reports-

Some major key players for global Modular Construction market are Modular Space Corporation, Dubox, Kwikspace Modular Buildings, Guerdon Enterprises LLC, Alta-Fab Structures, Westchester Modular Homes, Wernick Group, Fleetwood Australia, NRB Inc., Koma Modular, Hickory Group, Clayton Homes, J.D. Irving, Horizon North Logistics, Art’s Way Manufacturing, ACS Group, Skanska AB, Komatsu Ltd, L&T, Balfour Beatty Plc., Kiewit Corporation, Taisei Corporation, Red Sea Housing Services, System House R & C Co. Ltd, Bouygues Construction and others.

Scope of Global Modular Construction Market Reports –

Global Modular Construction Market report is segmented on the basis of material type, construction type, product, application type, and by regional & country level. Based upon material type, global modular construction market is segmented into concrete, steel, plastic and wood. Permanent modular and relocatable modular are the construction type segment of the modular construction market. Walls, Roof & Floors, and Columns & Beams are the product segment of the modular construction market. Based upon application type, global modular construction market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.

Regions covered in this Modular Construction Market report-

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of modular construction is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Modular Construction Market Segmentation:

By Material Type

Concrete

Steel

Plastic

Wood

By Construction

Permanent Modular

Relocatable Modular

By Product

Walls

Roof & Floors

Columns & Beams

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

