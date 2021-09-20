Mushroom Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Mushrooms are classified into the vegetable category and belong to the kingdom of fungi. Mushrooms provide several essential nutrients and are high in antioxidants. Lack of antioxidants in the human body potentially leads to cancer. The folate in mushrooms plays an important role in DNA synthesis and repair and prevents the formation of cancer cells from mutations in the DNA. An estimated 50% of edible mushrooms are considered functional foods and also have a potential positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition.

Mushroom Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Bonduelle Fresh Europe , Christiaens Group, Costa Group, Drinkwater’s Mushrooms Limited, Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc, Greenyard Group, Monaghan Mushrooms, Monterey Mushrooms, Inc. , OKECHAMP SA, The Mushroom Company.

The demand for mushroom is growing at a significant pace owing to factors such as an increase in consumption of processed foods and a rise in consumer awareness about health and wellness. Moreover, improving technologies to increase the shelf-life of the mushroom products coupled with technological advancements and innovations to expand applicability are the significant factors boosting the demand for mushrooms globally.

The “Global Mushroom Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

This report studies Mushroom in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Mushroom Market Segment by Type: Button Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Oyster Mushroom, Others.

Mushroom Market Segment by Applications: Food Processing Industry, Retail Outlets, Food Services, Others.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Form: Fresh Mushroom, Processed Mushroom.

