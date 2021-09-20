Online Dating Services Market Segment by Regions & Industry Analysis by Players till 2024
Online dating is a system that enables people to find and introduce themselves to new personal connections over the Internet, usually with the goal of developing personal and romantic relationships. The reduced time and stress for searching a partner through these sites as one of the primary growth drivers for the global online dating services market by 2024
Global Online Dating Services Market 2018-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
Our report studies the global online dating services market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country. Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the Online Dating Services. The fast advancement in finding the best possible match will strengthen the competitive environment of the market.
Online Dating Services Market Key Players
match.com
eHarmony
Tinder
Zoosk
Badoo
BlackPeopleMeet
Bumble
Elite Singles
happn
OurTime
Spark
Other
Online Dating Services Market Segmentation
By Gender,
Male
Female
By Type,
casual
socialize
marriage
By Revenue,
Advertising
Subscription
By Age
under 18
18-34
35-49
50 plus
By Region
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of MEA
